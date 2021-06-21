Chelsea ready to launch £43m transfer bid for star Tuchel wanted at PSG

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try offering around £43million for the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer.

The Spain international has shone at Molineux in recent times, and certainly seems like he has what it takes to play for an even bigger club.

MORE: Inter Milan respond to Chelsea’s Achraf Hakimi transfer bid

According to Todo Fichajes, both Chelsea and Leeds United are trying to sign Traore, but the Blues could be about to offer better money than their Premier League rivals.

The report adds that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a long-time admirer of Traore, having also been keen to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain when he was in charge there.

Chelsea have a number of big names in their attack, but Tuchel may well be keen to bring in upgrades on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

None of these players have really nailed down a starting place at Stamford Bridge, and Traore could be a better fit for what Tuchel is trying to build at the west London club.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old by Sport in recent times, so expect more transfer gossip of this nature in the weeks and months ahead.