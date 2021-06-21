It takes a truly special talent to have both Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane in agreement.

The midfield legends were virtually undroppable for Arsenal and Manchester United when in their pomp, and it seems as if both believe that Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour will follow a similar path.

The Blues youngster made his first start for Scotland against England in their long-awaited Euro 2020 clash.

Despite the match itself being something of a damp squib, Gilmour shone for the most part and certainly didn’t look out of place.

Vieira was keen to laud the performance too.

“I think he had a terrific game,” he said to ITV Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I really love his technical ability. He loves to get on the ball.

“He’s not quite physical or really strong. But his personality allowed him to get on the ball and make the game from the back.

“His teammates aren’t scared to give him the ball because they know how good he is on the ball.

“And I think he has a really good future ahead of him.”

The Frenchman’s thoughts echo those from former adversary Keane, who was stunned by Gilmour’s maturity when playing for Chelsea against Liverpool last March.

“From his performance the other night, he was fantastic,” the former Manchester United star said on Sky, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“As the game started I literally got out of my seat, which I very rarely do, and I thought, ‘Who is this kid?’

“There are certain traits you want from a midfielder, quality on the ball, football intelligence, composure. He had everything, it was one of the best performances I have seen in a long, long time.”

Gilmour certainly has a bright future in the game, and being talked up by two Premier League legends shows he must be doing something right.