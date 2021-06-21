Read on for the latest Chelsea transfer rumours and gossip as the Blues continue to pursue Achraf Hakimi and other big names.

It’s clear Thomas Tuchel isn’t resting on his laurels after guiding Chelsea to Champions League glory, with some exciting targets possibly on their way to Stamford Bridge.

First up, Chelsea face paying €80million to sign Achraf Hakimi, with Inter Milan reportedly not keen on landing any players as part of the deal.

MORE: Chelsea star out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19

Hakimi is open to joining Chelsea, as CaughtOffside reported last week, but it looks like it could require the west London giants paying big to beat Paris Saint-Germain to this signing.

The Morocco international looks a world class talent, but Chelsea would ideally have liked to offload some squad players before spending big on this new addition to their squad.

The likes of Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri and Mateo Kovacic had been on offer to Inter, but it seems the Serie A giants just want the cash.

Elsewhere, there’s some encouraging news on the Robert Lewandowski front, with the Bayern Munich striker said to want out of the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the Poland international, and it increasingly seems like his future lies away from his current club.

Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are also known to be on CFC’s radar this summer, but if Lewandowski became available that could be another fantastic purchase to boost Tuchel’s attack.

Finally, Chelsea are also lining up a surprise move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to reports.

The Spain international has impressed in the Premier League in recent times, also attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United.

Tuchel wanted Traore when he was in charge at PSG, and it now looks like he could be ready to try bringing the £43m-rated attacker to Chelsea this summer.