Official: England progress to knockout stages of Euro 2020 as Monday night results go in Three Lions’ favour

England National Team
England have officially qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout stages after Monday’s round of fixtures.

The Three Lions will have fancied their chances of progressing from their group, which includes Scotland, Czech Republic and Croatia, but as we know, it’s never usually that straightforward with England.

Gareth Southgate’s men did actually complicate matters for themselves with a goalless draw with the Scots on Friday night. Even though four points from two games is not a bad return, it’s only enough to put them second in the standings.

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland at Wembley

England will be looking to defeat the Czech Republic on Tuesday night to ensure they progress as group winners, but regardless, they will be progressing, as was confirmed on Monday.

Southgate’s side are now guaranteed to now (at least) finish as one of the best third-place teams in the competition, which means that the knockout rounds await – one step closer to football coming home.

