England have confirmed that Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be unavailable for selection against the Czech Republic tomorrow evening.

It was revealed on Monday morning that Blues starlet Billy Gilmour had tested positive for COVID-19 in wake of his man of the match performance against England at Wembley.

With it ruling Gilmour out of the Scots’ final group match against Croatia, it will have been devastating for the youngster, but also pretty concerning for the England camp.

England had come into direct contact with Gilmour just a few days prior to his positive test, with Chelsea teammates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount being pictured hugging him post-match.

England have now confirmed that both players have been told to isolate by Public Health England, which will render them unavailable for selection for Gareth Southgate tomorrow night.

It remains to be seen if they will be asked to fulfil the full necessary isolation period, the statement suggests that talks are still ongoing to determine what the correct way to proceed will be.

From England’s perspective, they’ll be desperately hoping that the pair can rejoin the action as soon as possible.

