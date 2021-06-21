Fabio Paratici identifies 21-goal Serie A star as Tottenham’s first major summer signing

Tottenham Hotspur have endured some questionable luck when it comes to managerial appointments, though it would appear that Fabio Paratici is attempting to turn the club’s fortunes around via player transfers this summer.

Fiorentina’s high-scoring Serb Dusan Vlahovic has been reportedly singled out as the Director of Football’s first signing for the Londoners, as reported by Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness).

The Serie A star was in fine form for the Serie A side this term, with his 21 league goals falling just short of second and third-placed top scorers Romelu Lukaku (24) and Luis Muriel (22).

The 21-year-old, also previously linked with Liverpool, will not come cheap, however, with the Italian outlet claiming that the Florence-based outfit will request a considerable fee of roughly €60m for their star forward’s services.

With two years remaining on his contract, Vlahovic’s employers could certainly be forgiven for hardballing any potential suitor.

Without the comfortable blanket of three years remaining on his contract, however, La Viola are playing a dangerous game that could backfire if Europe’s elite choose not to bite while the former Partizan prodigy’s stock is high.

That being said, were Spurs’ own key man, Harry Kane, to call time on his stay at the club, one might reasonably imagine that Paratici would have more than enough in the way of financial backing to support a move for the Belgrad-born attacker.