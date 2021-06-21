Unfortunately for Tottenham Hotspur, they’ve become something of a laughing stock of late, due in no small part to their amateurish pursuit of various managerial candidates.

Antonio Conte seemed to be almost over the line before the plug was pulled, ditto former Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca.

New sporting director, Fabio Paratici, then identified Gennaro Gattuso as the man to lead a new era at Spurs before he was quickly discarded as an option.

Daniel Levy must be wondering what on earth is going on at this stage, however, the end may now be in sight.

According to Mediaset, cited by SportWitness, Paratici has identified the new coach for the White Hart Lane outfit: former Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Both he and Gattuso share an agent in Jorge Mendes, and when it became clear that a deal for the latter wouldn’t be forthcoming, it seems that Nuno’s name may have casually been dropped into the conversation.