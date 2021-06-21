FC Barcelona ace hopes to finish his career in the United States

At 30-years-old Antoine Griezmann still has plenty of gas left in his tank to play in Europe. However, the France international already has his sights set on what he plans to do once his European career is over.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Le Figaro (via Marca Claro), the FC Barcelona forward stated that his career would finish up in the United States once his contract with FC Barcelona is over.

Griezmann discussed that the United States culture attracts him, and being a major basketball fan, he’d like to wrap up his career across the pond.

“My contract with Barcelona expires in 2024, and that will be the ideal time to go to the United States. I love that country, its culture, the NBA, and the desire for discovery guide me, but also a family to move in,” Griezmann said.

The forward will be 33-years-old when his contract expires with the Spanish club, so it will be interesting to see what Major League Soccer club will be interested in Griezmann in 2024.

“I would go there to be good on the field and win the American league, not to arrive when I no longer have anything in my legs. and show off for nothing in the field,” Griezmann said. “I would love to finish my career there.”

Nonetheless, he would have some football left in the take to put together a few quality seasons for an MLS side should he venture to the United States in a few years.