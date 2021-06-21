Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann is backing Florian Neuhaus to be a fine potential signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Germany international has caught the eye in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, with a big move surely not too far away now as he establishes himself as one of the top players in Europe in his position.

Liverpool are being linked with an interest in Neuhaus by The Athletic, with their report also quoting ex-Red Hamann as talking up the player’s qualities.

The pundit believes Neuhaus might have to bulk up a bit to adjust well to Premier League football, but otherwise thinks he has the right ability and intelligence to slot in well at Anfield.

Discussing Neuhaus, Hamann said: “Neuhaus would definitely suit Liverpool. Technically, he’s a very gifted player and he’s also not scared of hard work so there’s a good mix.

“He’s slight in terms of build, he’s certainly not a unit. He would probably need some time to adapt to the physical side of English football. But he’s a very good passer of the ball and he’s smart. He’s got a football brain.

“He’s really a No 8 who likes to get forward and get into the box. He’s creative and he’s a decent finisher. He’s a Klopp kind of player.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be intrigued by this classy 24-year-old, who could be ideal for Klopp’s side right now after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has just left Liverpool at the end of his contract, and will be a tough act to follow in the Merseyside giants’ midfield.

Neuhaus, however, looks like he could have the attributes to flourish in that position.