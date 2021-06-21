Former Boca Juniors player reveals details of the club’s pursuit of Man United’s Edinson Cavani

Before Edinson Cavani decided to extend his contract with Manchester United, the veteran striker saw his name linked to South American giant Boca Juniors.

Ariel Krasouski was an Uruguayan part of the Boca Juniors squad that won the 1981 Metropolitan spoke to Olé (via Marca Claro). He revealed unexpected details of the negotiation between Boca Juniors and Cavani.

Krasouski revealed that he had hopes that his fellow compatriot would arrive this summer to Boca Juniors. The various rumors led many to believe that the 34-year-old would decide to head to his home continent. However, Cavani chose to remain with Manchester United for another season.

“I had the illusion that Cavani could arrive. Undoubtedly if the player was interested in reaching Boca, there were chances that it could be done. Cavani’s game is ideal for Boca,” Krasouski said.

“He is a player who has a goal, a striker who demands, that complicates and that also works for the team.”

The former Boca Juniors player discussed how a player like Cavani would perform and how many would see the striker should he live up to the expectations.

If he came to Boca, he would be an idol after five or six games because Cavani’s style of play identifies a lot with the people of Boca,” Krasouski said. “He is a player that I thought could come. We would have to ask him or the Boca sports director.”

“Unfortunately, it did not materialize. I know that Riquelme and Cavani had already agreed on several things, as far as where he was going to live, but one day to the other changed his mind.”

Krasouski then revealed why he thinks Cavani decided to remain in Europe with The Red Devils rather than heading to the Argentinian club.

“I think the fact that he started playing, scoring goals, and was tempted to stay was the trigger for which he stayed. He will have realized that he had one more year in Europe, and then he did come. To America and give himself the pleasure he wants,” Krasouski said.

“The fact of not playing with the public, I think also disappointed him a bit, he had said that he wanted to hang himself from a fence and celebrate it with the people, and the way it is played today, I couldn’t do it.”