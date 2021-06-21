Former Uruguay player worried about national team’s struggle to score goals

Uruguay has struggled to find the back of the next over the last four fixtures, which shouldn’t be a problem when Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are the strikers.

Nonetheless, goal scoring and overall play remain an issue. Former Uruguay national team player Diego Lugano commented on the current form of Óscar Tabárez’s squad during an interview with “Como Te Va” (via UOL Esporte).

“If Uruguay doesn’t score a goal, it’s a historic streak without scoring goals, that means the moment is worrying,” Lugano said.

“We didn’t generate, and I think it’s an attempt to change the Uruguayan game. We have a thinner midfield, more possession; the Uruguayan game has always been more aggressive, more vertical in relation to the area.”

Against Chile, Uruguay was finally able to find the back of the net, although it came from an own goal by Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. However, the last time a player on the Uruguayan squad scored a goal was last November when they beat Colombia 3-0.

Uruguay will hope that perhaps this own goal can help open the floodgates for goals because, at the moment, they’re starving for some. If Uruguay can’t figure out their goal-scoring woes, then they’ll have to battle to secure a birth in the Copa América knockout stages.