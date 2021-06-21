France national team will look to call up two former national team members in Mexico for Olympics

The Olympics in Tokyo is around the corner, and France could depend on two former national team players in Mexico to join the squad.

André-Pierre Gignac will be on the final list of the French squad for Tokyo 2020, with the possibility of Tigres UNAL teammate Florian Thauvin also joining the list. Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation, confirmed the call up to AFP Agency (via Marca Claro)

“Yes, Gignac is official. The Thauvin thing is new because we have obtained the approval of FIFA and the IOC to take players beyond the 50 pre-list delivered,” Le Graët said.

The manager pointed out that Tigres gave the go-ahead for Gignac’s call, but now they will negotiate the possible demand of Florian Thauvin. The latter has been working for a week under new manager Miguel Herrera.

France will return to participate in Olympic football for the first time since Atlanta 1996. n the event that Gignac and Thauvin are in the Olympic Games, they would miss the start of the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX season since, during the first two dates, it coincides with the Olympic tournament.

France will debut against Mexico on July 22.