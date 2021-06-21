Arsenal showing strongest interest in midfielder transfer despite Liverpool links

Arsenal are reportedly the Premier League team showing the strongest interest in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez this summer.

The Argentina international has caught the eye in La Liga and Marca claim several clubs are keeping an eye on him, with Arsenal seemingly particularly keen.

MORE: Arsenal closing in on first summer signing as personal terms agreed

Rodriguez has previously also been linked with Liverpool by Estadio Deportivo, but it may be that Arsenal are now more keen on winning the race for the 27-year-old.

Both these clubs could do with signings in the middle of the park this summer, with Arsenal in urgent need of upgrades on inconsistent performers like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Rodriguez looks like he could be a better long-term partner for Thomas Partey, and Gooners will hope it’s enough to give them a more solid midfield that can once again get the club challenging for a place in the top four.

Liverpool would surely also do well to remain in this transfer battle, however, with the Reds losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after his contract expired this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were also disappointing by their own high standards last season, so surely need to make changes to their squad if they are to get back to being serious title contenders.