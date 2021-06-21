Manchester United target Jack Grealish has explained that he ‘used to love’ to watch Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in action whenever he came to Villa Park, in an interview with ITV.

Grealish admitted that he loved to watch players that would ‘run with the ball’ as a kid in a pre-match interview with ITV ahead of England’s final Euros Group Stage clash against Czech Republic tomorrow.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder added that he ‘always’ remembers the times that Ronaldo visited Villa Park with the Red Devils, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to be showcasing his direct play.

Stretty News reported that a couple of weeks ago that Grealish is a target for the Red Devils but there’s a feeling that the Villa man wouldn’t be recruited unless there was at least one ‘significant outgoing.’

The Athletic (subscription required) shared last month that Aston Villa would expect a fee higher than £80m for their captain, who is also of interest to United’s cross-town rivals – Man City.

Depending on how the Euros fare for Grealish, that price-tag could increase even further.

“When I was a kid, I used to love watching people that would run with the ball. I always remember Ronaldo when he came to Villa Park, I used to love watching him.”

Ronaldo was a nightmare for Premier League full-backs with his silky dribbling during his time at United, just as Grealish is right now for the Villains.

The Portuguese all-time great hasn’t let on that ability as much in recent years, dominating in more of a centre-forward role in which Ronaldo has continued to showcase his clinical finishing ability.

Grealish then expressed his admiration for England legend Paul Gascoigne, it’s clear that the Solihull native has applied the skills that Gazza and Ronaldo used to to showcase to his game.

Hopefully Gareth Southgate calls on the silky attacking midfielder from the get-go against Czech Republic on Tuesday night, it’s clear that the Three Lions need more drive in their team.