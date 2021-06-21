It’s abundantly clear that the priority for Joan Laporta and his Barcelona board is to secure the immediate future of captain, Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian’s contract runs out in nine days, so time is of the essence as far as the club are concerned.

In order for Barca to be able to meet Financial Fair Play requirements, some players will need to be sold in order to reduce overall salary payments.

Despite having just been injured at Euro 2020 and potentially ruled out of action for three months, Don Balon report that Laporta still intends to sell Ousmane Dembele in the current transfer window.

The Frenchman’s Barcelona career has been peppered by one injury after another, and his reticence to sign a new deal is the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.

He can leave next summer for free if no agreement can be made, but it seems Laporta has lost patience and intends to cash in now.