Italian Prime Minister vows to fight against Euro 2020 final being held at Wembley Stadium

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has insisted that the Euro 2020 final should NOT be held in London.

As things stand, the finale of the Euro 2020 tournament, which is being held across multiple different countries this time around, is to take place at Wembley Stadium, the home of the England National Team.

Wembley has already hosted both of England’s group games to date, with the stage set for the Czech Republic clash tomorrow night and several upcoming knockout stage fixtures.

However, could it be removed as the venue which will be hosting the final? At current, there’s nothing to suggest that it will, but the Italian Prime Minister clearly isn’t comfortable with it being held there.

Italy’s PM, Mario Draghi, is quoted by journalist Giovanni Capuano saying:

“I will strive to ensure the Euro 2020 final is not held in a country where infections are growing rapidly.”

It’s unclear exactly how much influence Draghi could possibly have, as well as whether UEFA would be on board with the idea of changing venue mid-tournament.

It will, though, be of concern to the FA and everyone involved in ensuring that Wembley is COVID-safe and the best possible host for the closing chapter of the competition.

