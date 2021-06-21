Real Madrid ready to hijack €100million transfer from dithering Manchester United

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try hijacking Manchester United’s deal for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been strongly linked with Man Utd by talkSPORT and others, but it seems they’re still some way off agreeing a fee with Dortmund.

According to the latest from Don Balon, the Red Devils are unwilling to pay the Bundesliga giants’ asking price for Sancho, and that could let Real Madrid in.

The Spanish outlet claim new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on signing Sancho, and that he’d be ready to include players in a potential swap deal to tempt Dortmund into a deal.

United fans will surely be hoping they can get a deal done for Sancho, with the 21-year-old looking ideal for their squad’s needs at the moment.

Madrid also need to strengthen in attack, however, with the club yet to really replace Cristiano Ronaldo since his move to Juventus back in 2018.

Signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic up front have not worked out, and Sancho could be a major upgrade, judging from his dazzling displays in his time in the German top flight.