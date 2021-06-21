Menu

Joachim Low’s bizarre explanation for infamous scratch and sniff clip

Posted by

Germany manager Joachim Low may be a World Cup winner and all-round top coach, but he’s unfortunately become well known for some slightly disturbing touch-line habits.

Low was spotted picking his nose a few times before something even worse in Euro 2016, when he was spotted sticking his hand down the front of his trousers for a bit of a scratch…before then sniffing his hand.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for looking like a “FOOL” against Germany

WTF, Joachim? Even if you’re not live on television in front of millions of viewers, why would you do that? Why??

The Germany boss has an explanation, it seems. See what you make of it.

As per Sport Bible, he said: “I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry.

Joachim Low – a great manager, but needs to learn some manners

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer target given deadline to decide his future
Liverpool may not pursue transfer as star expected to have bigger role at Anfield next season
Cristiano Ronaldo “looks a fool” and may have inspired Germany comeback, says pundit

“It was adrenaline and concentration. I will try to behave differently in the future.”

We’re not at all convinced, and neither is Biochemist Dr Patrick Healy, who told SB Nation: “I have not done any research on this, but I can’t see any reason adrenaline would do that.

“It makes no sense at all. The only explanation is that he was fidgety because of it, but that’s stretching it.”

More Stories joachim low

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.