Joachim Low’s bizarre explanation for infamous scratch and sniff clip

Germany manager Joachim Low may be a World Cup winner and all-round top coach, but he’s unfortunately become well known for some slightly disturbing touch-line habits.

Low was spotted picking his nose a few times before something even worse in Euro 2016, when he was spotted sticking his hand down the front of his trousers for a bit of a scratch…before then sniffing his hand.

WTF, Joachim? Even if you’re not live on television in front of millions of viewers, why would you do that? Why??

The Germany boss has an explanation, it seems. See what you make of it.

As per Sport Bible, he said: “I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry.