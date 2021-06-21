West Ham United have been told that midfield target Yangel Herrera would be the ‘perfect’ partner for Declan Rice by Spanish football expert Euan McTear.

Herrera was signed by Manchester City in January of 2017 but has been loaned out to New York City, Huesca and for the past two seasons, Granada.

The central midfielder has impressed over that period, becoming an important player for the Venezuelan national team and is now attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs.

McTear has shared that with Herrera’s ‘first instinct’ being to pass or run ‘forward’ would make the 23-year-old a ‘perfect’ partner for Rice, who primarily carries out defensive duties in the middle of the park.

It’s added that Herrera could enjoy a ‘pretty good’ relationship with Rice if he was to be offered the necessary time to strike up a relationship with the England international.

McTear’s insight into Herrera’s style of play comes after the Mail reported that he’s one of the players that City are looking to move on, with the £20m-rated ace having already been watched by West Ham.

Here is what McTear had to say on the East London outfit’s interest in Herrera:

“I think that Herrera’s first instinct is always to pass it forward and run forward as he is that kind of player so, if he’s alongside someone who can protect him a bit then that would be perfect.”

“If he was able to have some time to build and form a partnership with Rice then that could be pretty good.”

The Mail add that City may be open to parting with Herrera and the other players they wish to move on in loan deals that include obligatory permanent options, something that could be helpful for West Ham.

With the Hammers preparing for a season with European football, they’ll need to bolster in several positions, so landing a key player that they wouldn’t have to pay a full fee for until later would certainly be useful and perhaps free up funds to be used on additional signings.

Herrera has 78 appearances in La Liga under his belt so he’s experienced in a top division and off the back of last season’s performances looks ready to tackle the challenge of the Premier League.

Herrera chipped in with eight goals and two assists this season, which is all the more impressive when it’s considered that the South American has featured as an attacking midfielder, traditional No.8 and even as a defensive anchor.