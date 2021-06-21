Juventus are reportedly joining the race for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has shone at the King Power Stadium and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a club competing in the Champions League and challenging for other major honours.

Tielemans now has admirers in both Liverpool and Juventus, with the Reds possibly having the edge due to their financial situation, according to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

It would be a blow for Leicester to lose Tielemans after his tremendous impact at the club, with the 24-year-old scoring the Foxes’ winner in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea last season.

There’s no doubt Tielemans could fit in at big clubs like Liverpool or Juventus, and we imagine neutrals who follow Premier League football would like to see him remain in England.

The former Monaco youngster would surely do a fine job of replacing Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield, but he could be tempted by a move to Juve, where he’d get to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and be managed by serial winner Massimiliano Allegri.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they’ve often seen their star players raided in recent years, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell among those to move on to traditional big six clubs.