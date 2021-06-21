After a tumultuous end to Barcelona’s 2020/21 season, Ronald Koeman was holding onto his coaching job by his fingertips.

Not least because president, Joan Laporta, had openly admitted that he was looking around for better options and, if he weren’t to find them, then he would allow the Dutchman to see out the final year of his two-year contract.

MORE: Liverpool star’s incredible new record

Fortunately for Koeman, a lack of suitable options ensured that he would stay on, but he already looks to be on a collision course with the board again.

Monchu was one of the stars of Barca’s La Masia academy, but was finding it difficult to break into the first team.

He swapped Barca for near neighbours Girona, with the proviso that they would pay €4m for his services if they were promoted to La Liga.

Unfortunately, the loss in the play-off final to Rayo Vallecano, meant that the money wouldn’t be forthcoming. Money that Barca can clearly do with.

However, in a strange twist of fate, Don Balon report that Koeman is ready to give Monchu the chance in the first team that he craves.

More Stories / Latest News Fabio Paratici identifies 21-goal Serie A star as Tottenham’s first major summer signing England pair’s availability unknown as Southgate reveals ‘discussions and investigations’ are ongoing after COVID scare Toni Kroos lifts the lid on his private chat with former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2020

It appears that the only way he can do so is by keeping Riqui Puig on the bench again throughout another season.

Given Laporta’s explicit instructions that Puig must be utilised more in 2021/22, it will be interesting to see who’ll win what’s shaping up to be another battle of wills.