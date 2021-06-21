Despite a decent enough first season back in the top-flight for over a decade and a half, Leeds United clearly need to strengthen in certain areas if they want to improve upon their final placing in the 2020/21 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s swashbuckling side were a breath of fresh air in the Premier League last season, and their result away at Manchester City will go down as one of the season’s best by any team.

It’s believed that one of the areas that Bielsa wants to ensure is covered adequately for the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign is in central midfield.

Though they have enough steel in the middle of the park, there was still something missing in some games.

However, Fulham’s Harrison Reed won’t be targeted despite speculation, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There’s plenty of time left in the transfer window for Bielsa to make the right purchases in order to fit into his system too.

Albeit the Yorkshire Evening Post suggest that the Argentinian wants to get his business done sooner rather than later.