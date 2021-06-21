Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Birmingham City wonderkid Amari Miller in a £1.5million deal.

The 18-year-old forward has long been targeted by Leeds after impressing in the Championship, and it now seems he’s edging closer to getting a big move to the Premier League.

Miller is the latest exciting prospect to come through at Birmingham, even if he’s not in quite the same league as Jude Bellingham yet, who made a big-money move to Borussia Dortmund last summer and is now in England’s Euro 2020 squad before even reaching his 18th birthday.

Still, Leeds fans will hope Miller can end up proving a fine player as well, and there are certainly encouraging signs so far.

It looks like it won’t be long now before the Yorkshire giants can announce this deal, with the structure of the fee more or less agreed, according to Football Insider.

Leeds look set to beat the likes of Everton and other top flight clubs to Miller’s signature.