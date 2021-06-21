Their transfer business has been a little under the radar of late, but Brendan Rodgers finally appears to be making his move on Leicester’s behalf.

According to a tweet from the reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Midlanders have an agreement in place already to sign Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

MORE: Liverpool star’s incredible new record

Leicester have a verbal agreement since last Friday with RB Salzburg to sign Patson Daka, the bid has been accepted. It’s done – medicals pending. ?? #LCFC This week paperworks and contracts [until 2026] will be completed to announce the new signing as soon as possible. #Daka https://t.co/KonjqtUhQx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Now it appears that Rodgers has set his sights on a player that he worked with at Celtic.

According to the Daily Mail, midfielder, Ryan Christie, is being targeted by the Foxes manager. At 26, Christie is the perfect age and, given that his contract with the Scottish giants is up in January, this could be the perfect time for Rodgers to pounce.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Personal terms agreed for 1st signing, talks held over goal machine deal, Liverpool midfielder battle Chelsea star has both Vieira and Keane in total agreement over his talent and importance Leeds United closing in on £1.5million wonderkid transfer

There’s still a long way to go of course, not least because Christie is away on international duty with Scotland at the European Championship.

With Celtic in transition too, the player may believe that the time is right to try his luck elsewhere.