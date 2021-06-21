Leicester City are working on renewing Youri Tielemans’ contract in hope of deterring interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, report Todo Fichajes.

Tielemans arrived at Leicester having impressed during his time at AS Monaco. Though he was raw and unrefined as he found his feet in England’s top tier, he’s developed into one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders.

As a result, he’s attracted interest from some of the best in the country. According to Todo Fichajes, both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the Belgian from Leicester this summer.

However, both of the ‘big six’ clubs could be left disappointed, with the report claiming that Leicester are working on a contract extension which would essentially end any talk over his future.

It remains to be seen whether Tielemans, who is a key player for the number one ranked nation in the world, will tolerate playing outside of the Champions League for much longer.

But, then again, Arsenal can’t even offer Europa League football, so perhaps he would be better off sticking around at the KP Stadium for at least one more season.

