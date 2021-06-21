Liverpool reportedly remain keen on bolstering their forward options this summer, with the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri tipped for an Anfield exit.

Former Sunderland frontman Kevin Phillips has backed such reports – at least as far as the Belgian hitman is concerned – suggesting the Reds could very well surprise neutrals with their next signing.

“I think they could get by without a new striker,” the former golden boot-winner told Football Insider.

“It’s not ideal. They got by last season, Origi never really played, did he?

“It’s not going to be a major blow if he leaves. From the player’s point of view, he needs to leave now.

“He can go and play somewhere else in England or abroad. Someone could then nick a striker who we know has quality.

“He needs to find that hunger again. From Liverpool’s point of view, I think they will look to replace him.

“Whether they go big and get a big signing or go under the radar. They might surprise a lot of people.”

Despite a positive finish to a difficult season, both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane cannot escape critique for their part in the Merseysiders’ underwhelming campaign.

READ MORE: Fabio Paratici identifies 21-goal Serie A star as Tottenham’s first major summer signing

Though no reliable source genuinely believes either of Liverpool’s famous front-three combination are in any danger of the transfer chopping board, the club could very well do with a repeat of the summer window magic that saw them capture Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Few fans will likely share Phillips’ thoughts over their side’s frontline, with the No.27’s lack of appearances in the prior term a likely result of his limited impact from the bench.

If reports are to be believed, Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to accumulate around £60m in player sales, with out-of-favour duo Origi and Shaqiri likely to form a significant chunk of that figure – particularly following the latter’s performances in the European Championship.

The German will receive a significant boost with the return of world-class centre-half Virgil van Dijk, though with the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah heading toward their 30s, some planning for the future will become increasingly necessary.