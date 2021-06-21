Liverpool may not pursue transfer as star expected to have bigger role at Anfield next season

Liverpool may not make a midfielder a top priority transfer target this summer due to the presence of Thiago Alcantara in their squad.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are not currently in the market for a new signing in that position, despite some interest in Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach.

This is because Liverpool expect Alcantara to play a bigger role next season after something of a stop-start debut campaign at Anfield.

Still, some Liverpool fans may be concerned by this latest piece of transfer news, as it suggests the club won’t necessarily be going all out to replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international was a key player for the Merseyside giants for many years and will surely be missed after his move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Neuhaus could be a good option for LFC to explore in the future, and The Athletic suggest he’s more of a realistic target than some other names doing the rounds, such as Youri Tielemans and Yves Bissouma.