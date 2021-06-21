Menu

Personal terms agreed: Arsenal waiting for breakthrough in talks with Euro giants over midfielder transfer

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and are now just waiting for a breakthrough in talks over the transfer.

The Gunners saw a first bid for Lokonga rejected by Anderlecht, but Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has an update on the situation.

According to Terreur in the tweet below, Anderlecht are still awaiting a second bid from Arsenal, but he cryptically adds “Ticktock” to the end of his tweet, suggesting it’s only a matter of time before a deal is agreed…

Lokonga looks an exciting prospect and like a quality potential addition to Arsenal’s squad this summer, with Mikel Arteta in need of more quality in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last summer, but hasn’t made the desired impact yet, while the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny don’t look quite good enough for a club aiming to make it into the top four.

Lokonga, 21, looks to have a big future ahead of him, so Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping their club can move quickly and agree something with Anderlecht after seemingly getting everything sorted with the player himself.

