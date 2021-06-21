Manchester United given Jadon Sancho transfer ultimatum by Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have reportedly been handed an ultimatum by Borussia Dortmund over the Jadon Sancho transfer.

The Sancho transfer saga has been dragging on again this summer after also dominating the headlines last year, and it remains to be seen if Man Utd will ever actually get this deal done.

The latest from talkSPORT is that the Red Devils have been told by Dortmund that they can get a deal done for an initial fee of £77million – take it or leave it.

United fans will surely hope that their club can get it together and just pay what’s required for what would be an important signing to boost their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t far off challenging for the Premier League title last season, but just didn’t quite have it in them to go the distance with Manchester City.

A signing like Sancho could make all the difference, with the England international’s impressive record of 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season showing just what a huge prospect he is.

Still only 21 years of age, Sancho is surely going to keep on improving, and looks like he’d be a great fit in Solskjaer’s side, giving them a bit more spark in attack after the form of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood was a little inconsistent in 2020/21.