Manchester United signal their transfer plans with surprise message to loaned-out star

Manchester United have reportedly decided they want to keep Diogo Dalot at the club next season despite transfer interest from AC Milan.

The 22-year-old had a decent season on loan at Milan in 2020/21, and hadn’t ever really looked close to being a regular for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, it seems Man Utd have not told Dalot they want him back next season and don’t plan to negotiate another deal with Milan.

This would seemingly send a pretty strong signal about the Red Devils’ transfer plans, with the MEN adding that a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier looks in some doubt.

It seems United are struggling to agree on a fee for the England international, so it could make sense to bring Dalot back to have another option at right-back.

Solskjaer already has Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but Trippier or Dalot would represent more attack-minded options in that area of the pitch.

Wan-Bissaka is a perfectly solid player, but doesn’t tend to produce that much at the other end of the pitch, which is increasingly important from full-backs in the modern game.

It will be interesting to see if Dalot can make the most of what looks like being a fresh opportunity for him at Old Trafford.