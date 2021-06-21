Man United ready to try again for £30m Arsenal target, club resigned to star player sealing transfer away

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try again with a transfer bid for Norwich City right back Max Aarons.

The Red Devils could do with an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that area of the pitch, but Arsenal have also been linked strongly with the youngster in recent times.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news: First signing almost done, surprise forward talks, battle with Liverpool

A report from 90min recently claimed the Gunners were confident of signing Aarons in a potential £30million deal, but Todo Fichajes now claim Man Utd are set to target him once again after looking at him in the past.

The report adds that Norwich are resigned to losing Aarons, and it’s certainly not surprising that the highly-rated England youth international is attracting interest from big clubs.

Aarons played a key role in the Canaries winning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, and the form of Emi Buendia also recently earned him a big move as he joined Aston Villa.

United would do well to land Aarons to give them more an attacking threat from right-back, with Wan-Bissaka perhaps looking better suited to a run as a central defender due to his defensive qualities, but lack of end product when he goes forward.

Arsenal also need to ensure they win the race for Aarons, however, with the 21-year-old likely to be an upgrade on the out-of-form Hector Bellerin, giving Mikel Arteta a better chance of steering his struggling side back into the top four next season.