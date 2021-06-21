Manchester United’s transfer plans may be starting to come together as we bring you the latest rumours surrounding deals at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils made some progress last season by finishing 2nd in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League final, but it seems clear a few more signings are needed to close the gap on Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho would undoubtedly be a superb addition, and Man Utd have been given an ultimatum over signing the Borussia Dortmund star.

According to the latest reports on the Sancho situation, United have been told to fork out £77million – a take it or leave it offer from Dortmund.

The England international himself has agreed terms on a move to Old Trafford, but the two clubs still need to agree a fee for this long-running saga to finally reach a conclusion.

Elsewhere, United are known to be in the market for a new centre-back, and there are two pieces of encouraging news on that front.

Firstly, it seems Sergio Ramos would be open to joining MUFC after recently leaving Real Madrid after a remarkable 16 years at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international is also being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain, but if he moves to the Premier League he would reportedly rather join United than City.

And the final piece of Man Utd transfer news today concerns Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as he continues to attract interest.

The Serbia international was strongly linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last summer and is once again being talked up as a target for several top clubs.

Milenkovic is seemingly available for just £15m this summer, with United now facing likely competition from Juventus for his signature as his asking price is slashed.