It looks set to be the transfer tug-of-war to top them all.

Harry Kane is currently away with the England national team and hopeful of a successful Euro 2020 tournament, both individually and from a team perspective.

At this stage, the Tottenham Hotspur man has performed well below par, and as a collective, England will have their work cut out as there appear to be far better teams left in the competition.

Once the Three Lions players return to their clubs, transfer business will be front and centre until the start of the new season.

The Guardian note that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have already made a bid of £100m guaranteed as well as some players, with Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, alleged to have turned it down flat.

However, that news would appear to be inaccurate, as sources at both clubs have apparently told football.london that no such bid has been forthcoming.

Let the soap opera begin…