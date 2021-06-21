Manchester United set to engage in talks with £40.5m Leicester City star

Manchester United are thought to be interested in bolstering their defensive ranks this summer, with Caglar Soyuncu said to be a potential target.

This comes from reporter Ekrem Konur, with it being claimed that Manchester United have broadened their search to include the Leicester City star.

The Red Devils won’t have it easy if they attempt to secure the Turkey international’s signature in the summer window, however, with Chelsea reportedly also keeping track of the centre-half.

With the likes of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane consistently linked to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it’s more than possible that the former SC Freiburg star is a backup option should the club fail to secure a move for the Frenchman.

At 25-years-old, not to mention possessing a wealth of Premier League experience, interest in the defender is understandable with Thomas Tuchel facing the need to lower the average age of his backline and United needing to improve their own.

Valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, it’s hardly a fee that would force either top-flight outfit to dig deep into their coffers.

With a considerable gap to surmount to be an effective challenger to rivals Manchester City in the league next term, a new centre-back and forward are two key areas the second-placed club have been tipped to address.