Manchester United are reportedly open to dealing out Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in a part-exchange deal that would see them sign Raphael Varane, according to Spanish publication AS.

AS report that United are seen as one of the ‘strongest options’ for Varane this summer, but a deal could be hindered by the fact that the Premier League side are unwilling to pay more than €30m or €40m.

It’s added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side aren’t going to pay anymore for the centre-back as he’s available for free next summer given the current unlikeliness of a renewal with Real Madrid, whilst they’d like their only major investment this summer to be the signing of Jadon Sancho.

This is where Pogba fits in according to AS, it’s claimed that United are happy to send Pogba to Madrid if they were to receive Varane and some cash in return.

Pogba is in a similar situation to his international teammate, the central midfielder’s contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and talks over a new deal won’t happen until the end of the Euros.

Madrid are actually not seen to be keen on any kind of part-exchange deal for Pogba in a surprise stance, they’d rather receive cash for Varane this summer and taking on the world-class midfielder is not in their plains as they look to save money for swoops for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

This development on the Varane front comes after Nicky Butt advised his former club to go ‘all-out’ to recruit the defender, whilst the Mirror report that the centre-back’s agents are ready to discuss a move.

United are in desperate need of another centre-back to line up alongside Harry Maguire, as it’s become apparent that pairing the ace with Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly will not lead to them winning major titles.

Pogba has been heavily linked with Los Blancos for years now but this just seems to be a somewhat unrealistic transfer formula that would end up with the 28-year-old at the Bernabeu Stadium.