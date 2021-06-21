Menu

Manchester United could be cleared to seal important transfer for as little as £15m

Manchester United could reportedly be cleared to seal the transfer of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic on the cheap this summer.

The talented 23-year-old has shone in Serie A and looks like he could be the answer to Man Utd’s defensive problems, and he’s now approaching the final year of his contract with his current club.

According to the latest on Milenkovic’s future from Calciomercato, he’s attracting interest from Juventus and could have an asking price of £15million this summer, and maybe even as low as £13m.

That could be an absolute bargain for United if they decide to pursue a deal, and Milenkovic has been linked with them before in another report from Calciomercato.

milenkovic la viola

Nikola Milenkovic has been linked with Manchester United in recent times

The Serbia international surely won’t be short of options after his impressive form for Fiorentina, and it’s a big blow for them to be looking like losing such an important player for so little money.

Some United fans might want a bigger name like Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane (linked strongly with the club by the Daily Mirror and others), but Milenkovic looks like another fine option who could make more financial sense in these challenging times arising from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

