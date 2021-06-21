Things are going from bad to worse for Gareth Southgate and the England national team at Euro 2020.

A decent enough start against Croatia was followed up by a woeful performance against Scotland, and in both games Southgate has made some questionable choices in terms of personnel.

As the Three Lions prepare for their final group game against the Czech Republic, the very least the group require is some peace and quiet, and to be kept away from the public glare.

Concentration must be total.

The same can’t be said for their security team unfortunately.

According to Sky Sports News, when the team bus arrived at the Marriott Hotel, England’s appointed base before games at Wembley Stadium, the lack of any barriers meant that a group of around 50 fans were able to surge to within a couple of metres of the players as they disembarked.

That’s led to G4S, who were appointed by UEFA as England’s security for the tournament, being removed.

The England camp have brought in their own security company, Hans Global, who monitor St. George’s Park, to take over, given that they’ve now lost confidence in the former company.

It’s another headache that Southgate and Co. certainly don’t need.