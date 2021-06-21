It’s audacious to even think about playing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team, but the mouth-watering prospect may have moved a step closer this week.

According to multiple reports, including this one from AS, new Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, is examining the possibilities of bringing the Portuguese captain to the Camp Nou.

The suggestion being punted is a loan move from the Italian giants, with two big hitters from Barcelona – Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho are amongst those mentioned – heading in the opposite direction.

Wages from the outgoing pair would fund any salary for Ronaldo.

Not to mention the incredible commercial opportunities that would be available as a result.

Barcelona, lest we forget, are over a billion euros in debt, and by pairing Ronaldo and Messi at club level, even if only for a season, could see much of that wiped out.

It’s certainly not a ‘pie in the sky’ idea, which it might seem upon first glance. In fact, it’s genius from Laporta on so many levels.

If nothing else, because the deal is a long, long way from being done, it has shone a positive spotlight on the club when it most needs it.