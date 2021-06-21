Ousmane Dembele’s Euro 2020 tournament is over after the Frenchman picked up yet another muscular injury.

For the most part of the 2020/21 season, Dembele was injury free and turned in some of his most consistent performances for the blaugrana as a result.

However, it appears that the tournament has been one step too far for his fragile limbs and he now faces another three months on the sidelines.

That’s a real shame for a player who was beginning to find some sort of rhythm at club level.

However, it spells disaster for Barcelona.

Dembele was arguably one of those players who the club would listen to offers for this summer, particularly as he only has a year left on his contract and hasn’t shown any great desire to sign a new one.

Now Joan Laporta won’t be able to ship him out in this window, meaning a January exit at the earliest.

His value will have slumped significantly by then, and he’ll also be free to talk to other clubs and potentially leave on a free transfer next summer.

Given that Barca are in dire need of funds, this could be another awful piece of business for a club that have seemed to make a habit of losing money hand over fist of late.