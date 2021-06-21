Manchester United could reportedly be set to tie Paul Pogba down to a huge new contract worth as much as £400,000 a week.

The France international’s name often seems to make the headlines for the wrong reasons, but his improved form for Man Utd last season could now be set to see him commit his future to the club.

It could even land him a huge pay rise, with positive noises supposedly coming from Pogba’s camp and from United’s end about handing him a new deal to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to the Sun.

Pogba already earns around £290,000 a week, according to the report, and many United fans will be questioning if he’s even been worth that amount.

Some will certainly question the logic of the Red Devils bumping up his pay even more, as Bruno Fernandes has quickly come in and out-shone the 28-year-old with his performances in midfield.

Of course, on his day Pogba is a world class performer and United won’t want to risk losing him on the cheap this summer, or even on a free transfer in a year’s time.

It might not be a bad idea to tie Pogba down for at least a bit longer, with the club then having the option to sell for big money in the near future if they decide that’s the best thing to do.