Ángel Di María spoke to the media where Marca Claro relayed his words after Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay. The veteran forward stated not to count out Argentina as a possible Copa América winner.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger made it clear that the tournament favorite is Brazil. However, the Argentina national team will not give up as it is also a candidate to win the Copa América.

“The one that is doing very well is Brazil. We tied the first game, and today we were able to win. We are doing a great job. We continue step by step, game by game, trying to show what the National Team is,” Di María said.

Di María went on to state what it would mean for the squad to win the tournament, considering he’s been part of various Argentine sides that have failed to secure an international trophy in the Lionel Messi era.

Being a part of those heartbreaks where the squad would reach the final only to fall short would mean everything to the generation that’s come up with Messi.

Argentina is always a candidate, but Brazil is at home and doing things very well. We are going to try to achieve the dream that we all have.

Argentina shows that it has depth on the squad as other players have stepped up, such as Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who scored against Uruguay. In this sense, Di María defended what his team can do in this tournament without depending too much on Messi.

“We lacked that touch of luck to achieve victory. Today it was possible to achieve, against a direct rival, who always fights the Copa América. We try to do our best. You have to try to continue down this path,” Di María said.