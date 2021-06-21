Manchester City star has no interest in joining Tottenham as part of Harry Kane deal

Raheem Sterling will not be used as a makeweight in any deal to take Harry Kane to Manchester City, according to the Telegraph.

The report in question gives the details of the supposed player-plus-cash proposal put together by Man City in their efforts to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has listed England international Raheem Sterling as a player who could be used in any proposed exchange.

Sterling fell out of favour at Man City last season, so it would be no great surprise to see him leave the Etihad this summer.

However, it doesn’t look as though he’ll be moving to North London.

The Telegraph report that Sterling is NOT interested in moving to Tottenham, nor are the club capable of affording the wages that he earns at Man City.

Spurs have neither the pull nor the necessary finances to get Sterling through the door, so even if they want him as part of a deal for Kane, it doesn’t look like they stand a chance.

