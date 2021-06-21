Once the European Championship is done and dusted, transfer business across the continent will start to take shape.

Given that there’ll be just about a month between the final and the first game of the new season, less than that for the start of pre-season, it’s imperative that clubs get their acts together to ensure deals get over the line.

MORE: Liverpool star’s incredible new record

Two players that appear to be looking for pastures new are Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

With Los Blancos looking for a battling central midfielder and the Red Devils in clear need of a quality centre-back, a swap deal wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility.

Don Balon even go as far as to note that the clubs are considering just that eventuality.

More Stories / Latest News Italian Prime Minister vows to fight against Euro 2020 final being held at Wembley Stadium Liverpool could make ‘surprising’ new signing as Champions League hero tipped for exit Opinion: Bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi is bold and daring but a genius move from Joan Laporta

Florentino Perez would like around €60m for Varane in a sale, but would take Pogba in a heartbeat.

With only 12 months left on his contract at Old Trafford, and despite it being believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer to keep the player, such an offer may be one that he can’t refuse.