Chelsea star squashes doubts over Blues future in conversation with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC
Antonio Rudiger has informed Thomas Tuchel that he is committed to the cause at Stamford Bridge, despite his uncertain contract situation, report Sky Sports.

Rudiger, who was frozen out by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, re-emerged after Tuchel’s appointment and was one of the best defenders in Europe over the second-half of the campaign.

The German was influential for Chelsea in their Champions League-winning campaign, so you have to assume that Tuchel will be intent on keeping him around at Stamford Bridge.

However, as Sky Sports report, Rudiger’s future with the European Champions is far from certain. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Antonio Rudiger celebrates winning the Champions League with Chelsea

There is nothing, at current, to suggest that the two parties are close to an agreement to extend his current deal, but Rudiger is intent on not allowing it to complicate matters.

Sky Sports report that Rudiger has informed Tuchel that he is committed to Chelsea and is fully intending on being a key player for the club in the upcoming campaign.

That will go some way to settling the nerves of the Chelsea fanbase, but of course, a contract extension would be preferable. Put it in writing, Antonio…

