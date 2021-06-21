After 16 years of playing at the very highest level with Real Madrid, it was always going to get a little messy when Sergio Ramos decided to call time on his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The captain of the club is afforded respect for the way in which he has conducted himself on the pitch for the most part, particularly over the last few, trophy-laden, years.

However, the manner of his exit appears to have left a very sour taste in the mouth, and even his ex-agent has taken a swipe at this former client.

Quien trajo a Sergio Ramos al Real Madrid hace (16) años jamás habría permitido que saliera como lo ha hecho porque nunca habría habido tanta tensión en las negociaciones, chantajes, filtraciones, ni caducidad sino diálogo y profesionalidad. Al Real Madrid no se le ningunea ¡! — Pedro Bravo (@PedroBravoJ) June 18, 2021

“The person who took Sergio Ramos to Real Madrid 16 years ago would never have allowed him to have left the club in the manner he did because there would not have been so much tension during negotiations, or emotional blackmail, leaks to the media, or an expiry date,” Pedro Bravo wrote in a tweet.

“Instead, there would have been dialogue and professionalism. You do not mess around with Real Madrid!”

Manchester United remain interested in Ramos’ services according to the Daily Mirror, though any potential deal is far from done at this point.

Ramos himself had previously hinted that he intended to stay with Los Blancos in the end, but that president, Florentino Perez, had placed a deadline on Real’s offer, something that Ramos wasn’t aware of.

In any event, that particular chapter has now come to a close, with the player able to take his pick of new employers.