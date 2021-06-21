Sergio Ramos decides preferred transfer destination out of Man United and Man City

Sergio Ramos has a decision to make on his future after leaving Real Madrid this summer, and it seems the free agent would be open to joining Manchester United.

According to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness, Ramos would prefer to join Man Utd over their rivals Man City if he does end up making a move to the Premier League this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors for the Spain international, who has been one of the finest centre-backs in the game for the last decade or more.

It’s not often players of Ramos’ quality are available for free, so it’s easy to imagine he’ll have a whole host of offers flooding in this summer.

United could do with a new defender, with Ramos surely an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, even if he’s not getting any younger.

In fairness, City probably don’t need him as much after bringing in the rock-solid Ruben Dias last summer, with the Portugal international playing a starring role for Pep Guardiola’s side as they won the Premier League title and reached their first ever Champions League final.