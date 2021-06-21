There are just nine more days left of Lionel Messi’s current contract with Barcelona.

The Argentine is away with the national side at present, looking to secure the Copa America, which would be the first title of his senior international career.

In the meantime, it would appear that the club are doing everything to secure their best-ever player to one final contract.

One player, however, is really going above and beyond in order to help make that a reality.

“Aguero is helping. He is telling him every day to stay,” president, Joan Laporta, told La Vanguardia, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I would like Messi to tell us ‘yes’ as soon as possible. He would help us in every way.”

It’s completely understandable why Aguero would be making a nuisance of himself too.

Manchester City’s record goalscorer has surely only moved to the Camp Nou in order to team up with his countryman for the final years of their careers in Europe.

Though the signs remain positive, which is incredible when you consider how near Messi was to leaving last summer, the player has yet to sign on the dotted line.

The sooner that happens, the better.