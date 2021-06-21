It was obvious that if Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo got the chance to have a catch up either before, during or after Portugal played Germany at Euro 2020, they were going to take it.

The two superstars of European football were team-mates at Real Madrid for a number of seasons, so it was no real surprise to see them locked in conversation once the game was over.

There was much speculation as to what might be being said, and the German has finally let the cat out of the bag.

“I played with Ronaldo for four seasons,” he said on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast via AS and cited by The Sun.

“And I am not exaggerating when I say that I had the greatest successes with him and thanks to him.

“We were neighbours in the dressing room throughout that period and I was glad to see him.

“We haven’t seen each other for a long time, [Real] haven’t played against Juventus. We talked briefly about the match and the upcoming matches.

“I wish them the best of luck, I hope they qualify for the next round, just like us. Also, I asked how Italy suited him because he has been there for three years.”

If both countries go deep into the tournament as might be expected, it will be interesting to see how cordial relations remain if they’re paired again in the latter stages.

Ronaldo, for example, has always been the most sore of losers, and with Portugal as reigning champions, he’ll certainly want to keep his hands on the trophy for another few years.