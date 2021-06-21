Menu

Tottenham to reject official £100m plus players bid for Harry Kane from Premier League side

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just reported that Manchester City have tabled an official offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane, worth a guaranteed £100m and the availability of players.

Despite the mammoth bid in which City may well be prepared to offer Spurs world-class players in addition to £100m, Romano states that the North London outfit do not intend to ‘accept’ the offer.

It’s reiterated that Kane, the England captain that is enduring a difficult Euros campaign so far, wants to leave Spurs but it will clearly take much more for Daniel Levy to part ways with the striker.

Romano’s update on the future of Kane comes less than 48 hours after the Telegraph (subscription required) reported that Levy is ‘determined’ to keep hold of the England captain.

With the Telegraph insisting that City have no interest in being embroiled in a drawn-out transfer saga, it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola’s side will make another offer for the prolific centre-forward.

Kane has scored 221 goals for Spurs and contributed 47 assists, with 166 of those efforts hitting the back of a Premier League net and 34 of those assists coming in the top-flight.

Considering how talented Kane is, it was already going to be hard enough to secure a transfer away owing to his massive valuation, but a switch now seems even more unlikely due to Levy’s stance.

