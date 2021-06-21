England full-back Kieran Trippier has called on the team to create more chances for Harry Kane in order to help the struggling striker score goals.

It’s been a difficult start to Euro 2020 for Kane, who is yet to find the back of the net in England’s opening two matches, a 1-0 win over Croatia and a disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Trippier is backing Kane to score as long as he gets the service, and has called on his team-mates to do more to help the Tottenham forward…

Kieran Trippier explains how England can get the best out of Harry Kane…? © UEFA 2021 pic.twitter.com/uLNXPCtgjA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 21, 2021

Trippier also praised Kane for the work rate he puts in off the ball, and fans will certainly hope his efforts can soon be rewarded.

England take on the Czech Republic in their final group game and will be hoping for a better attacking performance after some slightly laboured displays at Euro 2020 so far.